LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pitbull will perform in downtown Louisville in August.
The American singer is set to perform at Waterfront Park's Great Lawn on Aug. 26. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the show is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
The show is general admission and standing room only. According to a news release Wednesday, VIP ticket include an exclusive viewing area, priority entry into the venue, access to a VIP lounge area with premium bars and exclusive restrooms.
Pitbull is known for songs like "Gasolina", "Timber", "Fireball", "Give Me Everything" and "Time of Our Lives." He began his career in the early 2000s recording Latin hip hop.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.