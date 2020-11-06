LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pizza Week is returning to Louisville next week for the third straight year.
The event runs Nov. 16-22, with $9, 10-inch specialty pizzas available at participating locations across the city. Pizza Week was intended to encourage people to dine-in, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more restaurants will offer takeout this year.
According to a news release, Pizza Week passports will help guide pizza-lovers to participating restaurants where the passports will then be stamped for each full pie ordered. People who earn four or more stamps will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
Passports can be picked up at one of the participating locations listed below, starting Nov. 16.
2020 Louisville Pizza Week Participants
- 8th Street Pizza
- Blaze Pizza (St. Matthews, Middletown, Paddock Shops)
- BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Bar (Highlands, Jeffersonville, Westport)
- Borromeo’s Pizza & Italian
- Danny Mac’s Pizza
- Derby City Pizza (six locations)
- Coals Artisan Pizza (Middletown, St. Matthew's)
- Parlour Pizza (Jeffersonville, Louisville)
- Sarino
- Scooter's Triple B's,
- The Limbo
- Tim Tam Tavern
- Wick’s Pizza (Hikes Point, Highlands)
