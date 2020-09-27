LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plan to expand the number of in-person Election Day polling places in Jefferson County is under review, and state leaders expect it to be approved.
State Representative Jason Nemes, R-33, wasn't happy when he heard about Jefferson County's original election plan. The county was only going to provide eight locations for citizens to vote in person on Election Day.
Nemes says that wouldn't have been fair.
"We can't have a lot of voting locations in one area of town and then not enough in other areas of town, that's not just ..." Nemes said.
"I don't really care about partisanship on this. This is the right to vote we're talking about."
After outrage from Democrats and Republicans, the Jefferson County Clerk has submitted a new plan to the state. It would expand the number of polling locations on Election Day to 20.
Nemes says he's seen the plan and posted the proposed election day voting locations on his Facebook page. The list he posted includes:
- Kentucky Exposition Center
- KFC YUM! Center
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
- Louisville Marriott East
- Carter Duvall Elementary School
- Meyzeek Middle School
- Western High School
- Iroquois High School
- Southern High School
- Seneca High School
- Waggener High School
- Crosby Middle School
- Fern Creek High School
- Fairdale High School
- Jeffersontown High School
- Ballard High School
- Valley High School
- Shawnee High School
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School
As for the 20th site, Nemes says it wasn't listed in the plan but thinks it will be the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.
All of the proposed locations still need to be approved by the state. A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Clerk's Office said once the plan is approved it will officially release all voting locations.
Nemes said he wishes there were more sites to vote in person, but believes the new plan will satisfy the county's needs on Election Day.
"They are big," he said. "For the most part, they have good parking, and they are geographically dispersed throughout the county which is very important."
Metro Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, is happy to hear of the effort to expand polling locations but wants to make sure the word gets out.
"I hope there is a lot of publicity about not just how you vote on Election Day, but how you vote early and how you vote absentee," Hollander said. "We've got a lot of big dates coming up very soon."
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5. Kentuckians must request an absentee ballot by Oct. 9. Early in-person voting begins on Oct. 13.
Election day is Nov. 3.
An announcement about whether or not the new in-person voting plan was approved should come soon, and Nemes believes the Governor and Secretary of State will sign off on it.
"If we delay anymore it creates too much uncertainty, so I think the plan that's been submitted to the secretary of state and the governor should be approved and I think it will be approved," he said.
For more information about this year's election, to request an absentee ballot or check your voter registration, click here.
