LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bringing Amtrak back to the Derby City is still on track to happen.
Amtrak plans to connect Louisville, Indianapolis and Chicago. The total trip would take five hours and 45 minutes, with four round trips daily.
Trains will go about 110 miles per hour, so it will be faster than driving. Stops will also be made in Jeffersonville and Columbus.
Amtrak operated a train in the Louisville area in the past, but according to online archives, a short-lived route known as the Kentucky Cardinal folded in 2003 due to various difficulties.
The plan is still contingent on the infrastructure bill in the U.S. House.
