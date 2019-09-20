FLOYD CO., Ind. (WDRB) -- A dangerous intersection in Floyd County is about to get a makeover.
But, the proposed fix will present a whole new set of challenges for motorists.
The intersection of Highway 150 and Old Vincennes Road is one of the busiest and more dangerous in Floyd County.
Drivers who want to turn left from Old Vincennes onto the highway must dart across two lanes of traffic, wait in the median, and then quickly merge.
“It's extremely challenging,” said Tracy Overton who lives near the intersection. “During rush hour in the morning and rush hour in the evening, it's not odd to sit there for 5 to 10 minutes waiting to pull out.”
And Overton said the intersection is not just inconvenient.
“People have lost their lives there,” she said.
The Indiana Dept. of Transportation is planning to fix the problem by installing what is called a J-turn.
Those who want to go left from Old Vincennes, would first have to turn right onto Highway 150, and then make what is essentially a built-in U-turn.
“It prevents traffic from having to cross multiple lanes of traffic,” said INDOT spokesperson Natalie Garrett.
Garrett admits the J-Turn will take some getting used to.
“J-Turns are new especially to Southern Indiana,” she said. “People in the more northern parts of the state are a little more familiar.”
Overton is skeptical, especially considering the huge volume of traffic.
“I honestly don't see how it's going to work,” she said. “I don't know what the answer is, but I think the J-Turn is probably the least optimal.”
They have not been scheduled yet, but INDOT will hold public meetings before the J-Turn plan is finalized.
“Definitely lots of education to, hopefully, put people at ease,” said Garrett.
Construction on $500 thousand project is not scheduled to begin until 2024.
