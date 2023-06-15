LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two laws recently passed by Kentucky lawmakers would allow for the reopening of Louisville's Youth Detention Center, but there are still challenges to overcome before that happens.
With rusted beds, dirty bathrooms and not enough space, it will take time to make the necessary renovations to reopen center.
The Louisville Metro Youth Detention Services center, off Jefferson Street downtown, was shut down in late December 2019, when Metro Council voted to pull city funding amid across-the board cuts to city services, as well as safety and operational issues. The day after it was closed, the facility became Louisville Youth Transitional Services.
Two bills passed in the latest legislative session in Kentucky allocated millions of dollars toward the renovations. However, the two new laws also require youths to be detained until they are sentenced. The laws also require boys and girls, as well as violent and non-violent offenders, be separated.
Thursday, the Department of Juvenile Justice told lawmakers that because of those requirements, the logistics of the renovations could be challenging.
"Within the current physical constraints of our facilities, this is just going to be a challenge both in terms of having enough beds to house them all, and in terms of just being able to reconfigure these facilities to create the separation that the law requires," said Kerry Harvey, Justice and Public Safety secretary.
Officials said they could award a contract for the renovations by the start of July. Improvements to the whole building are expected to be finished by the end of 2024.
It's still not clear when youth could return to the facility.
