LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed at an airport in Frankfort.
According to a dispatcher with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Capital City Airport.
There were only minor injuries, according to officials with the Frankfort Fire Department.
The aircraft involved was a twin-engine Beechcraft BE76 manufactured in 1979 and registered to Delaware-based Nexgen Aircraft Leasing, according to the FAA's website.
A spokesman for the FAA said the aircraft crashed just off of Runway 25 at the airport. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. The cause of the crash has not been determined.
The airport is located just west of the Capitol building in Frankfort. It is a non-towered airport, meaning that there are no air traffic control services provided there, and pilots must communicate with each other to take off and land.
