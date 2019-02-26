Plane slides off runway at Bowman Field onto nearby street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A plane slid off the runway at Bowman Field and is sitting on a nearby street.
MetroSafe said it happened just after 6:30 p.m. The plane is on Pee Wee Reese Road, just off the west side of Bowman Field.
The plane, a 1979 single-engine Piper Archer, is owned by the Louisville Pilots Club, Inc., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Officials say the plane aborted takeoff for unknown reasons, which caused it to slide off the runway. Louisville Fire officials said two people were in the plane, both of whom got out of the plane on their own and aren't hurt.
NTSB and FAA officials are on the way to the scene.
This story will be updated.
