LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plane is set to fly over Louisville on Saturday afternoon to pay tribute to what would have been the rescheduled day for Thunder Over Louisville.
The plane will be flying with banners between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Around 6 p.m., a plane will fly a Kentucky Derby Festival banner. The plane will do an Expressway flyover. They will circle around the Waterfront area and connecting expressways of I-264, I-265, I-71, I-65 and I-64.
This comes as this year's Thunder Over Louisville was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We look forward to a time when it’s safe for us all to come together again for our favorite Kentuckiana traditions,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO. “Until then, we hope fans will continue to share the Festival spirit, celebrate with family and friends safely at home, and create their own Thunder memories.”
The next Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show is scheduled for 2021 on April 17.
