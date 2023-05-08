LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Planet Fitness is providing a free gym membership for teenagers this summer.
The fitness center is offering the deal as part of its high school summer pass program. Starting May 15, teenagers from the ages 14 to 19 can sign up for a free membership.
The company wants teenagers to focus on mental and physical well-being. Ten teenagers participating in the program could win $1,000 each in scholarships.
To learn more about the program, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.