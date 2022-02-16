LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Kids from 100 families who are part of Christopher 2X Game Changers were gifted free memberships to the Louisville Zoo.
They were provided with family level memberships as part of the "Planet Savers" club. This will also provide them with access to online family membership resources.
Every family will be notified in advice of Louisville Zoo activities and events. According to Christopher 2X, the families have a total of 300-400 kids who will benefit from the membership.
The memberships were made possible due to the partnership between the Louisville Zoo and an existing Community Access and Engagement Grant from the Brown-Forman Foundation.
“By allowing these families to embrace the Zoo, we are encouraging them to become humanitarian advocates, and it is wonderful this is starting during Black History Month," 2X said in a news release. “We thank the Zoo for this partnership and their support and the Brown-Forman Foundation for making this possible.”
Each family will have access to the online program, "My Big Little Adventure," which has at home activities and a calendar of opportunities for the children.
Every family was also provided with a copy of the children's book, "The Truth about Zoos: Annie's Awesome Adventure."
“The Zoo is thrilled to team-up with Chris’ Game Changers,” Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in a news release. “Starting early is the key to life-long engagement with nature and to helping young people learn how to live well with wildlife. We are so excited to welcome the children and their families to the Zoo and to share some very special experiences with our new partners.”
