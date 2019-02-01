LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is joining forces with its counterpart in Hawaii.
Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian islands will become the parent organization for the local chapter. Officials say the western affiliate is well-funded and can help cut the costs of providing services in Indiana and Kentucky.
They also say the arrangement will help fund legal challenges to abortion restrictions in the two states.
The alliance officially begins on Saturday, Feb. 2.
The Great Northwest chapter operates clinics in Alaska, Idaho and Washington, along with Hawaii.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.