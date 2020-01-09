LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Planned Parenthood of Kentucky and Indiana wants to see access to abortion, birth control and comprehensive sex education in schools passed in the legislative session this year.
The organization said the election of pro-choice Gov. Andy Beshear changes the landscape in Frankfort even though pro-life lawmakers still dominate the House and the Senate.
"We did polling back in June that showed incredible numbers of support both for abortion access, birth control and comprehensive sex education," said Tamarra Wieder, with Planned Parenthood of Kentucky and Indiana. "Gov. Bevin ran on a platform of being the pro-life governor, and he tried to really use Andy Beshear's pro-choice stances against him, and it failed."
Planned Parenthood said its No. 1 target is House Bill 142, which would withhold public funds from any agency that performs or refers abortions.
