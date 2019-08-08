LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Dixie Highway Project will be finished in 2020, but project leaders are now working on how to get people to use it.
Since 2017, road construction on the project has been focused on safety and efficiency. The next step for project leaders is looking at 4 different roads that connect to Dixie Highway, and they want to know how those roads can become safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.
Metro Public Works is looking for public input on how to improve the safety and mobility of four roads that connect to Dixie Highway. An open house was held Thursday on the Dixie Highway Access Study, which included Valley Station Road, Rockford Lane, Gagel Ave and Crums Lane.
"Any way that we can get to Dixie Highway, whether it's walking or biking or even vehicular access, we want to be able to get them to Dixie Highway to take advantage of the new Dixie Highway," said Tammy Markert, transportation supervisor for Metro Public Works.
Among other things, officials want input on sidewalks versus walking paths and whether they should be on just one side of the road or both. The plan is to make those connecting roads to Dixie Highway more walkable so people can safely get to the bus rapid transit system.
"At each station, there's a video screen, and that video screen will let the transit riders know when the bus is going to arrive," said John Callihan, project manager for the New Dixie Highway Project.
The rapid transit will be ready to go by December with new technology that links buses and traffic signals together.
"If the bus is running a little bit behind, and the traffic signal is getting ready to turn red, it may stay green just a little bit longer so that bus can get through the intersection," Callihan said.
The Dixie Highway project is scheduled to be completed by June 2020.
