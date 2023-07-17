LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is taking another look at how to control short-term rentals.
The Kentucky Derby and distillery tours are two of the biggest reasons people from around the world come to Louisville. Some of those tourists search for Airbnb rentals for extended stays that provide an authentic experience.
While the demand means plenty of people invest in property to rent it out, some people are worried about how that's changed neighborhoods.
The Highlands neighborhood, along Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue, are home of some of the city's best-known bars and restaurants. Short-term rentals have become popular in the area, so that's why Deirdre Seim and her husband started renting their properties.
"Especially for families and groups," Seim said. "You can go to see movies or live music up and down the strip. It's got a lot to offer."
City officials and residents said their neighborhoods have now become overrun with short-term rentals, which have driven up the price of housing. Some of the properties are existing illegally.
On Monday, the Planning Commission held a public meeting to discuss potential regulations. Dozens of people filled the meeting and spoke up in support for regulations, saying short-term rentals impact housing prices.
There are more than 1,200 short-term rentals across Louisville. About two-thirds of the registrations indicate that the rental isn't occupied by the host of the listing.
Supporters of regulations said there are new recommendations being considered that would close loopholes, especially for those who live nowhere near their listing.
Seim hopes an increase in registration fee will hep.
"I think the ordinance should specifically earmark that money for higher enforcement officers," Seim said.
The Planning Commission recommended Louisville Metro Council consider a tiered fee schedule to owner occupied rental, along with additional financial resources for additional enforcement staff. The Planning Commission also recommended a maximum number of people allowed at the short-term rentals.
Any new regulations would need to be passed by Louisville Metro Council. Members did discuss a potential moratorium to halt new applications for short-term rentals. The proposed moratorium started in April as a measure that would affect only certain near-downtown neighborhoods: Phoenix Hill, Butchertown and Clifton Heights. It was not brought before the full Council.
Councilman Ben Reno-Weber, who represents the Highlands, attended Monday's meeting and says that a moratorium would only be considered now as a "last resort." He also said he expects Metro Council to discuss the recommendations from the Planning Commission in the next month.
According to Airbnb, entire home listings represented less than 1% of housing stock in Louisville last year, and a typical median host shares their home about 70 nights per year. Airbnb said a Louisville host earned around $13,500 in 2022 after all taxes and fees.
Louisville first adopted rules around short-term rentals in 2015. In 2019, Metro Council overhauled the rules, introducing a distinction between homes that are occupied by the person who hosts the short-term rental and those that — like hotel rooms — are not someone’s full-time home.
