NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Plans for a new apartment complex in southern Indiana have been announced.
The $25 million project is for the old Stemwood Lumber Mill on Grant Line Road in New Albany.
The building is expected to have 192 units ranging from one to four bedrooms. It'll have meeting spaces, a gym, pool, playground, a technology center, 36 garages available to rent and a bark park.
The Stemwood Lumber Mill closed in 2015 after about 110 years in business, according to city officials.
The project comes after the city called for a nearly $5 million infrastructure upgrade in the Grant Line Road area, including reconstruction of the road, additional sidewalks and work on the drainage system.
City officials say the developer wants to start construction as soon as possible, but no official date has been set.
