JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- As situations with COVID-19 have changed, so have plans for reopening. Schools in southern Indiana are preparing to reopen, and local health departments are helping with guidance and recommendations.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said several school corporations in Clark County started meeting with the health department months ago and continue having conversations. Yazel said flexibility and communication will be huge factors in starting the new school year. He said there is another meeting Thursday, and plans will likely be finalized by then.
"It's about time to make our final decisions, and I expect some movement on that this week," he said.
Yazel said he expects someone inside the schools — whether that be a student, teacher or other staff member — will test positive for COVID-19 at some point.
"I think these are plans that we're very realistically going to have to use, and I think we all need to operate under the assumption that most school corporations are going to have some either positive students or teachers or staff and things like that," he said.
When that happens, Yazel said contact tracing will be key in determining if a select group needs to self quarantine or if the entire school has to shut down.
"If I get complete, confident feel with how their day went, then we could probably get by with just some minimal shutdowns," Yazel said. "If a school can't tell me anything about their day, and I can't make any determinations on where they've been or who they've come in contact with, then we'd have to do some broader-based shutdowns."
Yazel said as a parent himself, he understands the stress of determining what the best options are. Some students have opted to return in-person, while others will learn online.
"Everybody needs to be respectful of what everybody decides," he said. "We're just going to have to do the best we can, and our No. 1 priority is going to be keeping the kids safe."
As far as masks, Yazel said the health department would like to see as close to 100% compliance as possible.
"Some (schools) have used the term 'highly recommended,'" he said. "Some have made it mandatory. We're kind of under the opinion that whatever you need to go to get as many kids as possible in masks is where we land on that."
He also recommends schools have a designated person to stay in constant communication with the health department as the pandemic continues, and he doesn't expect it to go away anytime soon.
"I think that's going to be something we fight at minimum the whole first semester," he said.
The first day for students at New Albany Floyd County Schools and Greater Clark County Schools is July 29. Clarksville Community Schools first day is Aug. 6.
