LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big change is coming for drivers downtown. Main Street will soon go back to all one-way traffic.
The eastbound lane between Third and Fourth streets is currently two-way. But the city plans to change it back to one-way in the next year or so.
That section of Main was originally turned into a two-way street in 2010, when the KFC Yum! Center opened and traffic picked up in the area. The configuration allowed access to the parking garage next to Actors Theater of Louisville.
ATL's Allison Hammons says streets around the theater have been updated, so access isn't as much of an issue.
"Now that Third Street between Main and Market is now two-way, our patrons have another way to get to our garage that avoids that intersection. So it works out."
Public Works says it plans to put out a request for bids for construction companies who are interested in tackling the project next year.
