LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are on hold for the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary to sell a parcel of land near Cherokee Park.
The 25-acre parcel was listed for sale earlier this month for $13.4 million, but neighbors in the upscale Alta Vista neighborhood grumbled about the proposal that suggested more than 70 residential lots could be built.
In a statement Friday, Seminary president Alton B. Pollard III said it will take down the listing and give the neighborhood association 30 days to raise money to buy the land.
"On Wednesday, February 20, we welcomed Alta Vista Neighborhood Association president and vice president Kyle Noltemeyer and Lisa Causarano and legislative aid for District 8 Councilman Brandon Coan, Jasmine Weatherby, to Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. As a neighborly steward, Louisville Seminary agrees, in good faith, to grant the neighborhood association 30 days for capital fundraising efforts to purchase the land. As part of this good-faith effort, we will remove the listing of the property for sale on the eastern and southern edges of our campus for 30 days."
Seminary spokesman Chris Wooten told WDRB earlier this week that the property includes dated housing and costs money to maintain.
The land proposed for sale includes trails now part of the park area's network of paths.
Neighbors understood the Seminary should be able to sell the land, but they were disappointed it wasn't discussed with them first.
