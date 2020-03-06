LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Planter's NUTmobile is making a trip through the Louisville area.
You can't miss the vehicle that looks like a giant peanut. "Peanutter" Stephanie Lerner, a.k.a. "Stephanutty," said they are making stops in Louisville and southern Indiana. Visitors can check out the interior of the NUTmobile, take a few pictures and receive a few take home goodies.
The NUTmobile will be at the Kroger/Jay C at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons in Jeffersonville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and again from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, March 7, the NUTmobile will be jointed by the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the KFC Yum! Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, March 8, both vehicles will be at the Rupp Arena Kroger University of Kentucky Basketball Event at 432 W. Vine St. in Lexington from 3-6 p.m.
The concept of Planters' NUTmobile dates to 1935, but the vehicle got a major upgrade in 2013 and started traveling the country with the Wienermobile. A team of "Peanutters" and "Hotdoggers" drive the "salty streets" and "hotdog highways" of America as brand spokespeople.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.