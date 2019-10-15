LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Pleasant Ridge residents will go to court next month and make their case at trial in the fight to stay in their homes.
A group of residents sued the city of Charlestown in 2017, accusing the city and a private developer of working to extort homeowners out of their homes by enforcing new maintenance codes and handing out fines.
City attorneys say code enforcement officers were simply doing their jobs by enforcing the code violations.
In September, the neighborhood association's attorneys asked a judge to make a summary judgement, which would essentially decide the case without a trial. But Friday, the judge said no.
The trial is now scheduled to start Nov. 12 in Clark County.
