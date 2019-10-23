CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Residents of Pleasant Ridge continue to fight for their homes against the city of Charlestown with a five-year strategic plan.
Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association President Josh Craven discussed the "Five for Five" plan Wednesday night during a meeting at the Charlestown Library. The overriding theme of the night was building up comradery and community perceptions. To do that, there are five core ideas neighbors want to focus on in the next five years.
They hope to advance the beautification of the neighborhood by cleaning gutters, raking leaves and other types of yard work. By next year, PRNA also hopes to have a scholarship program in place for students who help volunteer for this type of work. Neighbors also want to increase awareness that Pleasant Ridge was designated a historic neighborhood in 2018 by putting up signs with historical information. Leaders hope to boost morale, promote fundraisers and community events and lastly purchase a lot so they can build a neighborhood center along with a community garden.
“Most importantly, we hope all the residents of Pleasant Ridge say, ‘Hey, there's hope. We can do this. We got this,’" Craven said. "It's always been that way, but I hope it puts a little fire under them."
Neighbors said they've been fighting to keep their homes for the last five years. In 2017, a group of residents filed a lawsuit against the city and a private developer. The lawsuit claims they were working to extort homeowners out of their homes by enforcing new maintenance codes and handing out hefty fines.
An attorney for the city said the city has laws against unsafe housing conditions and enforcing the violations was important for the health and safety of the community.
The trial between the city and the neighborhood is expected to start Nov. 12.
