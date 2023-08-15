LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pleasure Ridge Park High School is dedicating its athletic court to a Louisville firefighter who died in a crash.
In Feb. 2020, Carrie McCaw, 44, her 12-year-old daughter, Kacey, 40-year-old Lesley Prather and her 12-year-old daughter, Rhyan, were killed as they rode together to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City. Police say that a pickup truck crashed through a cable barrier on Interstate 64 near St. Louis and hit them head-on.
All four of the victims were on a KIVA volleyball team, and both mothers were volleyball coaches at KIVA.
Lesley Prather was a Louisville firefighter.
PRP plans to dedicate the old gym court at 6 p.m. Thursday before the volleyball team plays a match against Beth Haven. The court will be named Lesley Drury Prather Court.
To donate to the Lesley & Rhyan Prather Foundation, click here.
