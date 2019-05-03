LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trainer Todd Pletcher has confirmed to WDRB News that Triple Crown winner Mike Smith will replace jockey Corey Lanerie on Cutting Humor, when he breaks from the gate on Derby Day.
Churchill Downs also tweeted the update on its PR page Friday morning.
Breaking: Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith to replace Corey Lanerie aboard Cutting Humor in @KentuckyDerby. More to come.— Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) May 3, 2019
Smith had been set to ride Omaha Beach, who would have broken from post position 12, but the colt was scratched earlier this week after a problem with his airway. Haikal, the 11 horse, was scratched early Friday because of an abscess on his left hoof, bringing the field down to 19 horses.
Cutting Humor is owned by Starlight Racing, and set a track record when he won the Sunland Park Derby on March 24, which came after a disappointing seventh in the Southwest Stakes in what was a trouble-filled trip. He likes to run just off the pace, a style which has proved advantageous in the Derby.
Pletcher has saddled 52 Derby starters, more than any trainer in history, and has won the race twice, with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.
Smith won the Triple Crown in 2018 aboard Justify.
