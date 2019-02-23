Polar bear plunge 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jumping into a pool is fun in the summertime when the temperatures are soaring. But that wasn't the forecast on Saturday when dozens braved the cold and took the plunge anyway, all for a good cause.

The Special Olympics Kentucky Polar Plunge took place Saturday morning. 

A pool was set up for participants to take the plunge outside the Texas Roadhouse in Middletown. 

Participants raised a minimum of $75 and took the plunge in front of a crowd of people.

All of the money raised will go to Special Olympics programs in Kentucky.

