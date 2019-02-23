LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jumping into a pool is fun in the summertime when the temperatures are soaring. But that wasn't the forecast on Saturday when dozens braved the cold and took the plunge anyway, all for a good cause.
The Special Olympics Kentucky Polar Plunge took place Saturday morning.
A pool was set up for participants to take the plunge outside the Texas Roadhouse in Middletown.
Participants raised a minimum of $75 and took the plunge in front of a crowd of people.
All of the money raised will go to Special Olympics programs in Kentucky.
