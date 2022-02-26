LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not summertime but people were still jumping into a pool for a good cause.
The annual Special Olympics of Kentucky Polar Plunge took place Saturday at Main Event.
"He started it and we all jumped in," Ray Gomez said. "It was an idea. We raised $1,100 for the Special Olympics and yeah, it was our first time doing it."
A pool was set up in the parking lot and all plungers had to raise at least $75 to take part.
Hundreds of people braved the cold, many in team costumes, in order to support loved ones who benefit from the event.
For many, it has become an annual event, including students from Hite Elementary.
After all was said and done and dried off, more than $186,000 was raised.
