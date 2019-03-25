LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A retired Louisville police officer who fought crime and his own police chief died this week.
Shelby Lanier retired from the old Louisville Police Department in the 1980s. He was considered by some to be one of the city's most polarizing officers.
"As Douglas said, 'there is no progress without struggle,' and Shelby Lanier understood that," said Dr. Ricky Jones, professor, and graduate director & chair of Pan-African Studies Department at the University of Louisville.
During a 27-year career in law enforcement, Lanier fought crime on the streets and fought for racial equality within the department. As a result, he was considered both a troublemaker and trailblazer.
"Trailblazers are troublemakers," Jones said. "They disturb the status quo. I think he would be honored to be called both."
Jones credits Lanier with changing the system and the Louisville Police Department.
"Pressure always has to be put on systems for systems to change," Jones said.
That change came after Lanier filed a federal lawsuit against his own police department and chief.
"Much to the city's dislike, the police chief at the time talked very badly about him ... for 'causing race problems in the police department,'" Metro Council President David James said.
Lanier helped organize and was president of Louisville's Black Police Officer's Association. He wasn't always popular with his command staff, but Lanier was a hero to people like James, who's also a retired police officer. He said Lanier's lawsuit led to immediate changes within the Louisville Police Department.
"The city lost and had to enter into a consent decree and had to pay $3.5 million to the people involved in the lawsuit," James said.
James credits Lanier for his own 20-plus-year career in Law enforcement.
"It caused about 80 people to be hired right after that, and I was one of the 80, he said. "So I directly benefited from Shelby's actions and being brave enough to stand up to the Louisville Police Department at the time."
Michael Canteen, who retired from LMPD in 2015, was also president of the black police officer's association and a close friend of Lanier's.
"He was a courageous Afro-American, and he just wanted justice for all," Canteen said.
Canteen said despite the problems he had with commanders, Lanier was proud to serve and protect.
"Everything was vilified and changes made, and in spite of him not getting promoted or recognition, the effort was well worth it," Canteen said.
After retiring in the mid '80s, Lanier remained active in the local and national civil rights community.
"What Shelby did created a tremendous amount of change in our community," James said.
James said those actions also led to changes for Lanier, but not for the better.
"He knew that his reputation was beat up over it, but he was defiant, because he knew that he was doing the right thing." James said. "People would do things: They'd leave bad or threatening notes on his police car. The chief of police, at the time, fought what he did, publicly slandered him for what he did."
Lanier was found dead of natural causes at his home Sunday.
"Shelby Lanier was on the precipice of homelessness before his death," Jones said. "He was forgotten by many people, and others regarded him as a pariah."
Jones said Lanier and people like him deserve better from society.
"I think we have got to do better with servants of the city, servants of the state, servants of the nation ... whether they're veterans of our armed forces or veterans servants of the city and state like police and firefighters," Jones said.
Jones said that although Lanier wasn't celebrated for his actions, maybe society can avoid making the same mistake again.
"I hope that Shelby is an example of how we should treat people like him by learning from how we treated him ... which wasn't good," Jones said.
Funeral arrangements are expected to be released Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.