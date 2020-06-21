LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead, and five others were injured in two separate overnight shootings, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD officers responded around 12:15 a.m. Sunday to the 4100 block of W. Market Street and found one man and two women who had been shot at the scene, department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. All three victims were taken to University Hospital, and the man "later died of his injuries," Mitchell said.
The two women were treated for "what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries," according to police, who said there were no suspects in the shooting as of Sunday morning. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
3 shot in Parkland neighborhood
Officers responded to a second shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday at 29th and W. Kentucky streets and found three victims, Mitchell said in a statement. The individuals were taken to University Hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to police. LMPD provided no further information on the victims.
Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.
