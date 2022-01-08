LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Grant Line Road Saturday morning.
According to New Albany police chief Todd Bailey, police believe a tractor-trailer wrecked near Grant Line Elementary School. Police believe the semitruck is the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Bailey said the driver was found dead at the scene, but the cause of death is currently unknown.
Grant Line Road near the accident will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to Bailey.
