LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has died in a crash involving two tractor trailers Friday afternoon on Interstate 265 North, according to a report from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. Friday when the driver of a passenger vehicle ran into the back of another vehicle while traveling at a "high rate of speed," on I-265 North near Interstate 71, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
The initial crash set off "a chain reaction collision" involving two additional cars and two tractor trailers, according to Mitchell.
One of the drivers involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, said Mitchell. It's unclear what type of car the deceased driver was in when the crash occurred.
The driver of the car that started the crash was transported to University Hospital with "life threatening injuries," according to police.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.