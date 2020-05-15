LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two California women were arrested in Hardin County late Thursday night after state police said they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.
According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, a car driven by 24-year-old Lakotawind Destiny Jimenez from Sunvalley, California, was stopped just after 11 p.m. near the 92-mile marker on I-65. When police searched the vehicle they found approximately 128 pounds of suspected marijuana in four vacuum sealed bags in a suitcase in the vehicle's trunk.
According to court documents, Jimenez admitted to transporting the marijuana from LAX airport to Nashville, and they were on their way to deliver it to another location. Jimenez and her passenger, 25-year-old Glenazia Sinynte Mobely from Lake Elsinore, California, were both arrested.
They're charged with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds. Jimenez was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were taken to the Hardin County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
