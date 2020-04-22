LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Police are looking for suspects after a late night shooting.
Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the scene near Nanz Avenue and Wiltshire Avenue in St. Matthews.
Police say a 16-year-old white male had been shot multiple times. The victim was rushed to University of Louisville hospital and was last reported in critical condition.
St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson says detectives are still looking for suspects in the case.
Anyone with information can call the St. Matthews Police Department at 502-893-9000.
