LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were killed in a early Sunday morning car crash at the intersection of Breckinridge Lane and Taylorsville Road, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
According to police, the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. Sunday when a woman ran a red light and her car crashed into another vehicle, which was occupied by a man and a woman believed to be in their early 20s. They were pronounced dead, and the woman who crashed into their car was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "life-threatening injuries."
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, LMPD expected the intersection of Breckinridge Lane and Taylorsville Road to remain closed for "at least another hour."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.