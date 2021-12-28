LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people have been arrested in connection with burglaries in Hart County.
Louisville residents Samantha Cornett, 26, and Amy Garcia, 51, were arrested on Dec. 23 by the Hart County Sheriff's Department. Damien Stepp, 29, of Horse Cave was also arrested as part of the investigation.
Following the arrests, police got a search warrant for a property on London Pace Sink Road in Hart County, where several items that were stolen were found, police said.
Police recovered a four wheeler, air compressors, roofing equipment and power tools. The three are charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property.
Police say more people could be arrested in connection with the burglaries.
