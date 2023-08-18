JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The 65-year-old man who died Tuesday night after what police are calling an "officer-involved shooting" was a combat veteran who suffered from some kind of chemical dependency, according to a spokesman for the Jeffersonville Police Department.
Maj. Isaac Parker, the operations commander for the department, confirmed that information to reporters during a Friday morning news conference. He also provided a detailed timeline of the events that ended in the death of 65-year-old Richard Glass at the AVIA North Shore apartments near the Jeffersonville riverfront.
"I want to be clear: Chief of Police Kenny Kavanaugh and the entire Jeffersonville Police Department administration, supports the actions of our officers that night," Parker said. "Every individual in the proximity of the AVIA North Shore Apartments was in grave danger, due to the actions of Mr. Glass. The counteractions taken by our officers potentially preserved the lives of many."
The following is the timeline of events that transpired on Tuesday, Aug. 15, as provided by Maj. Parker:
7:13 p.m.: The Jeffersonville Police Department receives a call from Glass in which he reports a burglary at his apartment, located at 703 North Shore Drive. Glass says someone broke into his apartment and committed theft.
"While on scene, an officer observed numerous firearms in the residence, and also reported suspicious circumstances surrounding the interaction," Parker told reporters. "Additional investigative steps were taken, which revealed nothing, and a burglary report was filed."
9:34 p.m.: Parker said the Jeffersonville Police Department received a call from another resident in the AVIA North Shore apartments. The caller reports that a man approached him and said that he wasn't going back to prison. That same caller sees the man enter and apartment, and asks police to come and check on him.
9:41 p.m.: According to Parker, Glass calls 911 and tells dispatchers that a neighbor was hacking his phone.
"Glass advised he had a firearm and requested the police because he did not want to use the firearm on the neighbor," Parker said.
Between 9:41 p.m. and 9:55 p.m.: Officers arrive on the scene and try to make contact with Glass.
"They were only able to speak with Glass through the door, and he communicated that he did not believe officers on the scene were the police," Parker said. "As the incident progressed, so did the aggression of Mr. Glass."
It is also at this time that EMS arrives on the scene.
10:04 p.m.: Glass tells dispatchers that "someone was going to get shot," according to Parker.
10:13 p.m.: Police decide to pull away from Glass' door in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and they try to reach him by phone.
Approximately 10:40 p.m.: A police officer makes contact with an estranged, out-of-town relative of Glass, as well as a representative of a law enforcement agency in the jurisdiction Glass used to live.
"It was learned that Glass as a combat veteran and suffered from a chemical dependency," Parker said.
10:57 p.m.: Glass calls dispatchers in what Parker describes as, "an extremely agitated state."
"Due to his state, dispatch was forced to replay the call," Parker said. "It confirmed that Glass made reference to a white man with a rifle."
According to Parker, Glass also states, "Come and get it. We're ready to kill people."
He refuses to answer questions from the dispatcher, according to Parker.
11:10 p.m.: A neighbor calls dispatchers and reports hearing two shots fired.
11:14 p.m.: Officers move to a position from which they can see Glass through an apartment window. He has a tactical advantage, according to Parker.
Parker also said Glass was seen holding a gun to his temple.
11:17 p.m.: Both fire and EMS stage at the scene.
11:26 p.m.: Glass is seen walking around his apartment with both a long-gun and a pistol.
11:29 p.m.: Parker said officers reported that Glass was shooting at them from his window.
Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh requests that the regional SWAT team be notified and placed on standby, but they were never activated, according to Parker.
The Jeffersonville Police SWAT Team operators and members of the Jeffersonville Police Department's Quick Response Team have already begun arriving on the scene and begin to deploy.
This deployment includes the Observation and Precision Rifle Team. They enter and adjacent apartment building through a rear window, which provides them with access to the common area of that building.
The department's Crisis Intervention Team has also been contacted.
11:34 p.m. and 11:37 p.m.: Glass fires more rounds from his window, according to Parker.
11:44 p.m.: Glass tells police that a man has been "accidentally" killed in the hallway.
"This is later proven to be false," Parker said.
A dispatcher heard "loud commotion" in the background, as if items are being broken.
11:45 p.m.: The call is disconnected. Attempts to re-establish contact are unsuccessful.
11:51 p.m.: Two additional shots are heard inside the apartment.
"Over the course of the next several minutes": The SWAT team continues to deploy.
12:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16: Parker said an officer with the Jeffersonville Police Department's Observation and Precision Rifle Team, "reported firing his weapon, which caused the suspect to vacate the window area."
"Officers were unaware if Mr. Glass still posed a threat, however, EMS and fire were moved into the parking area of the apartment complex," Parker said. "Attempts to safely confirm whether Mr. Glass still posed a threat were deployed, however, were unsuccessful.
"Eventually, the door to Mr. Glass’ apartment was breached, and a drone was sent in to determine if a threat still existed. It was then SWAT operators entered the apartment and Mr. Glass was declared deceased by the medics."
The timeline concludes at this point.
In a follow-up question, Parker admitted that an autopsy would have to determine whether Glass was shot by police, or if he took his own life.
"All I can do is report what we did, and, you know, what I did," he said. "And that was that an officer reported that a single shot was fired and that he vacated the window area. An autopsy will be performed, and again, that's all part of the Indiana State Police investigation."
Parker said the shooting will be investigated by Indiana State Police, and the Jeffersonville Police Department will conduct its own internal investigation, headed up by Lt. Sam Moss, an internal investigator.
"The goal of this type of investigation is to thoroughly review all facts of the case and to ensure that our officers’ actions conform with our policy," Moss said.
Parker said there is body camera video of the incident, which is being turned over to Indiana State Police. He said that video would likely be released to the public in the near future.
"It's unfortunate of course," Parker said. "We hate the fact that it ended the way it did, in the sense of Mr. Glass losing his life. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family. However, no one else was injured. There was no one else injured."
This story may be updated.
