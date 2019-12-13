COLUMBUS SYLLA DRUG ARREST 12-13-19.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an alleged drug dealer used a student to push his products at a southern Indiana high school.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Papa Sylla on a long list of drug charges Thursday. The Columbus East High School resource officers received a tip about Sylla using a student to sell marijuana and THC vaping cartridges. Upon searching Sylla's home, officers found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine and more than $20,000 in cash.

Sylla had been arrested in October on a prior drug case and was out of jail on bond.

