LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an alleged drug dealer used a student to push his products at a southern Indiana high school.
Officers arrested 24-year-old Papa Sylla on a long list of drug charges Thursday. The Columbus East High School resource officers received a tip about Sylla using a student to sell marijuana and THC vaping cartridges. Upon searching Sylla's home, officers found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine and more than $20,000 in cash.
Sylla had been arrested in October on a prior drug case and was out of jail on bond.
