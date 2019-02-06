LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man in body armor was arrested early Wednesday morning, after he was found with several handguns and a "massive" amount of drugs and ammunition.
Louisville Metro Police officers arrested 35-year-old Jacob Rich just before 6 a.m.
Police say they already had a warrant for Rich's arrest in connection with a domestic violence incident. Just before 4 a.m., an officer spotted him in a back alley on Herman Street, near South 38th Street.
When that officer saw Rich getting in and out of a van, they called for backup and waited for additional officers to arrive.
Police ultimately confronted Rich. According to an arrest report, they found him wearing body armor with a 9-millimeter handgun strapped to his chest.
Officers say they found three more handguns hidden in his pockets and in his body armor. All of the weapons were fully loaded and had extra magazines, according to police. The serial numbers of at least one of the weapons was scratched out.
Additionally, police say they found "an enormous" amount of ammunition on Rich's person, as well as knives.
When police searched the van, officers say they found "a massive amount" of drugs, ammunition and more weapons. This included a safe that police say contained bogs of marijuana. Police say they also found suspected THC, LSD, OxyContin, cocaine and Levitra -- a drug commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction.
Rich was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a permit, 13 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance, defacing a firearm and additional charges related to the alleged domestic violence incident.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
