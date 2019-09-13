LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested after three people were shot in east Louisville Thursday night.
Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, says officers were sent to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane, just south of Taylorsville Road to find that "some type of altercation" resulted in two men and one woman being shot.
All three victims were transported to University Hospital. Two of the victims, a man and woman in their early 30s, received non-life-threatening injuries, Smiley said. The other, a 16-year-old boy, is listed in critical condition. All are expected to survive, Smiley said.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed Friday morning that the 15-year-old boy was arrested for the crime and charged with three counts of first-degree assault, as well as one count of wanton endangerment.
Due to the fact that the suspect is a juvenile, he is not being identified.
