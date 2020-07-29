LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a 19-year-old La Grange man and two juveniles on suspicion that they committed recent thefts in Oldham and Henry counties.
Kentucky State Police believe Kyle Watson and the juveniles stole items including at least two vehicles, a gun holster and a gun.
Police on Sunday tried to pull over a truck that was reported stolen, when four people ran away, though police eventually caught three of them. KSP also said officers found stolen items, drugs and cash in the truck and on the suspects.
Watson was charged with theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing, according to the release. Watson and the juveniles were taken to Oldham County detention centers.
KSP said in a news release that since July 21, they’ve gotten reports about thefts in towns including Smithfield, Pendleton, Sulphur and La Grange.
Police asked that anyone with information about the thefts contact KSP Post 5 at 502-532-6363.
