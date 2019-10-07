LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Department said officers caught a burglary suspect after he allegedly returned to the scene of the crime.
Surveillance pictures of 54-year-old Willie Jackson were released one week ago, when officials said he was seen stealing an air compressor from a garage on Eastern Parkway near Baxter Avenue.
LMPD said someone called the police after seeing Jackson in the same alley looking to garages Friday, which led to his arrest.
Jackson is charged with burglary.
