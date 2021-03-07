LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Department said at least one person was arrested during a protest in downtown Louisville on Saturday.
According to LMPD, officers conducted several traffic stops after a mobile caravan began around 2 p.m. Saturday. The stops were made near 7th and Liberty Streets, and 11th and Broadway. Police say they issued several traffic citations for no insurance, running a red light, and an improper turn.
A crowd also formed around 4th and Jefferson Streets. Police did not provide more details on the arrest or the exact number of citations issued. Once the caravan ended, protestors moved to Jefferson Square Park.
No other information was released by police as of Sunday morning.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.