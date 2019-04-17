LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a couple authorities think are behind a string of burglaries in Grayson County.
In a release, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Danielle N. Gordon from Hudson, Kentucky and 33-year-old Anthony A. Williams, from Leitchfield, are charged with burglary, trespassing and drug charges.
Investigators say the couple broke into a home on Barton Run Road last week. The same house had been burglarized recently, and officers say the couple heard the house was vacant and went to steal what was left behind.
Police say they were also found with a stolen trailer after the couple was arrested on April 10.
Gordon and Williams face charges of criminal trespassing, burglary, receiving stolen property, trafficking of meth and possession of heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says additional charges are pending for one or both of them in connection with other burglaries in the area.
