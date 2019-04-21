LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jennings County Sheriff's Office says the fourth suspect believed to be connected with the death of a North Vernon man is in custody.
According to a post on the official Facebook page for the Jennings County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Destiny Bailey is in police custody.
She was wanted on a charge of assisting a criminal.
Donovan Booker, 23, was found shot in the chest on Squire Lakes Boulevard in North Veron Monday around 7 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The sheriff's office contacted Louisville Metro Police for help. On Tuesday, officers searched a Louisville home and arrested the alleged shooter, Stephon Moore, 30, and charged him with murder and attempted murder.
Moore, who waived extradition to Indiana, appeared in a Louisville courtroom on Wednesday. He is still being held at Metro Corrections but is expected to be taken to Indiana.
Two other suspects, Fashion Ellis, 31, and Frank Bailey, 20, were also arrested. Frank Bailey was charged with battery and disorderly conduct. Ellis was charged with battery. Both Ellis and Frank Bailey remain behind bars at Louisville Metro Corrections.
