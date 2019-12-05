LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indiana have captured a man accused of being part of an elaborate scheme to sneak drugs into the Clark County Jail.
Police have been looking for 41-year-old Matthew Bays since November, when 10 inmates in the Clark County Jail were charged for their alleged roles in smuggling drugs into the facility.
According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Bays was the inmates' contact on the outside. Police say he coordinated with inmates' family members to pick up drugs from their homes, and hide them in the jail lobby where inmates cleaned.
The inmates who were allegedly involved include: 28-year-old Logan Rudolph; 31-year-old Ryan Bell; 36-year-old Christopher Woosley; 30-year-old Jarad Anderson; 23-year-old Devin Dunn; 30-year-old Shane Summers; 32-year-old Adam Kime; 30-year-old Keith Daugherty; 26-year-old Zachary Beyerle; and 37-year-old Christopher Butler.
They all face new drug trafficking charges in addition to their original charges. The announcement charges came about a week after Vivian Alexander -- the mother of one of the inmates allegedly involved -- was charged with trying to send drugs into the jail through the mail.
Detectives say their investigation led them to WoodSpring Suites, an extended stay hotel in Clarksville on Dec. 4, where Bays was arrested. Police say they found narcotics, paraphernalia and a gun in the room where Bays was staying.
Bays is facing 26 felony charges. He is expected in court Friday morning.
