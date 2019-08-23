LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they have arrested three people in connection with a shot that was fired at the Kentucky State Fair last week, causing panic among fairgoers.
According to a news release, Kentucky State Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who they say fired the weapon. He's been charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Additionally, Louisville Metro Police arrested a 16-year-old boy and charged him with possession of a handgun by a minor.
Police also arrested 18-year-old Jalen Hume and charged him with possession of a handgun by a minor and violation of a court order.
The 15-year-old and the 16-year-old have not been identified, due to the fact that they are minors.
The incident took place Saturday night at the fair. Video of the incident posted on social media shows crowds running away from what police said were fireworks. The panic fed into confrontations between police and teens that were captured on video and quickly shared on social media, as well.
On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Sgt. Josh Lawson confirmed that at least one shell casing was found and that a male suspect fired at least one shot into the air inside the Midway Saturday night at the fair.
According to the news release, police used that shell casing, along with "gun trace technology" to identify the weapon used in the crime. Police say the same weapon was used in a Louisville area crime earlier this month.
