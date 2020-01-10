LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have been arrested in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood after police say they seized a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, spice and heroin.
According to arrest reports, police executed several search warrants at locations where they say 39-year-old Dshawn Robertson and 26-year-old Samantha Lindsey were selling "large quantities" of illegal drugs.
Police say they seized almost 3 pounds of spice, nearly 2 pounds of cocaine, just over 3 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 127 grams of heroin.
They also found a large amount of cash and two handguns.
The pair was arrested at their home on Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, near Garland Avenue. They are both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in synthetic drugs, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
Robertson is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Robertson remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.