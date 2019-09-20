LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police found two young children starved and abused in a Scott County home Thursday night.
Matthew Mosier, 37, and Hannah Graves, 28, were arrested after police received a tip from the Department of Child Services.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office said a 4-year-old and 7-year-old were found physically abused, confined and deprived of food.
The children were taken from the home to be seen by doctors.
Mosier faces charges including battery and criminal confinement, while Graves is charged with neglect of a dependent and battery.
