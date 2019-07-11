LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two 23-year-olds from Lexington, Ind., who were caught breaking into local churches.
Police found Kristopher Lucas and Jonathan Lamaster late Wednesday night when officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the Henryville Community Church in Henryville, Ind.
Lucas and Lamaster had a bag filled with items and a missing electric meter from the church, police said.
Through an investigation, police also found a van that was stolen from Austin Christian Church in Austin, Ind.
Both men are charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.