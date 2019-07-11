Jonathan Lamaster and Kristopher Lucas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two 23-year-olds from Lexington, Ind., who were caught breaking into local churches. 

Police found Kristopher Lucas and Jonathan Lamaster late Wednesday night when officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the Henryville Community Church in Henryville, Ind. 

Lucas and Lamaster had a bag filled with items and a missing electric meter from the church, police said. 

Through an investigation, police also found a van that was stolen from Austin Christian Church in Austin, Ind. 

Both men are charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

