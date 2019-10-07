LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville barber has been arrested after police say they found a large quantity of ecstasy pills at his barber shop in the Shively area.
Police say on Saturday night, they showed up at Domos Exotic Cutz at 4103 Cane Run Road, to execute a search warrant. When they arrived, they say their red and blue lights were active and they identified themselves as police officers.
At that point, police say one of the barbers, 28-year-old Dominique Malone, ran away. Police say he ran across four lanes of traffic and some drivers had to slam on their bakes to avoid hitting Malone and the pursuing police officers.
Police eventually subdued Malone and searched the barber shop. Inside, they allegedly found a "large amount" of ecstasy pills. Police say they also found marijuana inside Malone's vehicle, and a 9mm handgun in the glove box.
Malone was arrested and charged with first-degree fleeing and evading police, enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, enhanced trafficking in marijuana and possession of a controlled substance that's not in its proper container.
