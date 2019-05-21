LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection with the Sunday morning attack on a Louisville Metro Police officer.
James Manning, 19, was arrested Monday night.
Police say the incident took place just before 5 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Noah Drive and Cole Avenue, near Terry Road in Pleasure Ridge Park.
According to police, an officer with LMPD's 3rd Division was investigating a reported car break-in.
An arrest report states that the officer found a stolen Kia Optima. Police say Manning was a passenger in that vehicle, which was occupied by at least one other individual.
Police say the people in the vehicle assaulted the officer by hitting him with the vehicle, throwing him to the ground, then driving over his right leg, "causing excruciating pain."
The officer fired his weapon, according to police.
The suspects -- including Manning -- then drove away, leaving the wounded officer in the road, police say.
The officer was taken to University Hospital. He suffered several leg fractures, and the lower leg bone punctured the skin, according to the arrest report. Police say his injuries will require several surgeries and therapy, but he is expected to recover.
The car was later found abandoned at Conway Middle School.
Police arrested Manning on Monday evening. According to the arrest report, he provided a full confession, in which he admitted to the assault of the officer, being in a stolen vehicle and having a stolen handgun in his possession.
He was charged with complicity to first-degree assault, complicity to receipt of stolen property in an amount exceeding $10,000 and receipt of stolen property of a firearm.
He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is handling the investigation of the firing of the officer's weapon.
